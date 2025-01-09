NCLT gets 24 new judicial, technical members

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Twenty-four new judicial and technical members have been appointed to the National Company Law Tribunal, a quasi-judicial authority that deals with corporate disputes.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the judicial and technical members have been appointed for a period of five years from the date they assume charge or until they attain the age of 65 years.

Among those appointed are Justice Jyotsna Sharma, who will take over as a judicial member and Hariharan Neelakanta Iyer, who will join as technical member, the notification issued on Tuesday said.

Iyer has worked as Enquiry and Adjudication Officer and Chief General Manager at capital markets regulator SEBI.

Among the 24 new members, five are women. Eleven of the members are judicial and 13 are technical.

Others appointed to the include Nilesh Sharma as judicial member and Reena Sinha Puri as technical member. PTI NAB NAB TIR TIR