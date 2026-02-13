New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Highlighting the benefits of the insolvency law and the tribunal's performance, NCLT President Chief Justice (Retd) Ramalingam Sudhakar on Friday said people should stop making unwanted comments about them.
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is a key institution in the implementation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Resolution plans under the Code are approved by the tribunal.
Sudhakar demitted office on Friday.
"How can we make comments (that there) is something wrong with IBC, NCLT... when so many people have benefitted... the silence of the good is enabling people with wrong notions to make unwanted comments. That should stop...," he said.
At the farewell reference held in his honour in the presence of tribunal members and office bearers of the NCLT Bar Associations, Sudhakar said the resolution rate of cases had increased substantially due to the collective cooperation of all stakeholders.
Sudhakar joined the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on November 1, 2021.
During the last four years, he said out of nearly 54,800 cases instituted before the tribunal, more than 48,000 were disposed of, resulting in an impressive resolution rate of over 85 per cent, according to a release issued by the corporate affairs ministry.
Providing a snapshot of the tribunal's performance in the last four years, he said 32.99 per cent of the matters under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) were disposed of during the April-December 2025 period and it was 59.02 per cent in 2024-25.
As many as 1,501 resolution plans were approved in the last more than four years and the total amount involved was Rs 4,52,707 crore. This includes plans involving a total amount of Rs 22,836 crore approved during the April-December 2025 period, or the first nine months of the current financial year. PTI RAM TRB
NCLT President says people should stop making unwanted comments about IBC, tribunal
Follow Us
New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Highlighting the benefits of the insolvency law and the tribunal's performance, NCLT President Chief Justice (Retd) Ramalingam Sudhakar on Friday said people should stop making unwanted comments about them.
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is a key institution in the implementation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Resolution plans under the Code are approved by the tribunal.
Sudhakar demitted office on Friday.
"How can we make comments (that there) is something wrong with IBC, NCLT... when so many people have benefitted... the silence of the good is enabling people with wrong notions to make unwanted comments. That should stop...," he said.
At the farewell reference held in his honour in the presence of tribunal members and office bearers of the NCLT Bar Associations, Sudhakar said the resolution rate of cases had increased substantially due to the collective cooperation of all stakeholders.
Sudhakar joined the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on November 1, 2021.
During the last four years, he said out of nearly 54,800 cases instituted before the tribunal, more than 48,000 were disposed of, resulting in an impressive resolution rate of over 85 per cent, according to a release issued by the corporate affairs ministry.
Providing a snapshot of the tribunal's performance in the last four years, he said 32.99 per cent of the matters under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) were disposed of during the April-December 2025 period and it was 59.02 per cent in 2024-25.
As many as 1,501 resolution plans were approved in the last more than four years and the total amount involved was Rs 4,52,707 crore. This includes plans involving a total amount of Rs 22,836 crore approved during the April-December 2025 period, or the first nine months of the current financial year. PTI RAM TRB