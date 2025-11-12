NCRTC launches 'Solar on Track' project at Duhai depot, a first for rapid rail and metro network

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) In a first for any rapid rail or metro network in India, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has installed solar panels directly on tracks under its new "Solar on Track" initiative at the Namo Bharat Depot in Duhai.

The pilot installation has been carried out on the Pit Wheel Track at the Duhai depot, where 28 solar panels of 550 Watt peak each have been fitted over a 70-metre stretch. The total plant capacity is 15.4 kWp, which is expected to generate about 17,500 kWh of energy annually and help reduce around 16 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year, NCRTC said.

According to NCRTC, the project reflects its continued focus on sustainable and energy-efficient operations. The project concept makes use of otherwise idle track space while contributing to the organisation's broader goal of achieving net-zero carbon emission across its facilities.

NCRTC currently aims to meet about 70 per cent of its energy needs from renewable sources. Under its solar policy, it plans to generate 15 Mega Watt peak of in-house solar power on rooftops of stations, depots and other buildings. Of this, 5.5 MW has already been commissioned. The new track-based system is another step towards that goal, it said.

The initiative also supports the objectives of the National Solar Mission and reinforces NCRTC's commitment to advancing clean energy and sustainable practices in the transport sector, the corporation said.

In addition to solar installations, NCRTC has integrated several environment-friendly features across its network, including rainwater harvesting, sewage treatment plants, and regenerative braking systems in Namo Bharat trains that convert kinetic energy into electrical power during braking.

By adopting renewable energy solutions within its infrastructure, NCRTC said it aims to set new benchmarks for sustainability in urban transit systems and contribute to a greener, energy-efficient future for the National Capital Region. PTI SHB HVA