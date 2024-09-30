NCRTC signs agreement with PTC India to procure low-cost power

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) National Capital Region Transport Corporation has signed an agreement with PTC India to procure low-cost power, including green energy, via power exchanges for the Namo Bharat corridor, a statement said on Monday.

This collaboration will enable NCRTC to meet part of its power requirement sourcing through power exchanges at its receiving substations (RSS) located in Ghaziabad, Modipuram, Shatabdi Nagar, and Muradnagar in Uttar Pradesh, as well as Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi, with the goal of reducing overall power costs, it added.

The agreement was signed between National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) and Power Trading Corporation (PTC) India, a leading provider of power trading solutions.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, currently undergoing phased commissioning, relies on electricity to ensure the smooth operation of its high-speed, efficient Namo Bharat trains. Reducing electricity costs is a key focus for NCRTC, as energy expenses constitute around 30-35 per cent of its operational expenditure, it said.

NCRTC is currently sourcing electricity from Discom, and efforts are underway to reduce energy costs by exploring procurement through power exchanges, provided the overall tariff is lower than Discom's energy charges, the statement said.

With extensive experience in the power exchange business, PTC India will assist NCRTC in this effort, helping to minimise costs while ensuring a reliable and uninterrupted power supply. PTC has previously provided similar energy management services to various organisations, it noted.

NCRTC Managing Director Shalabh Goel said, "A capital-intensive project like the RRTS needs to be sustainable in the longer term. We are pleased to partner with PTC India in managing our energy needs. NCRTC is committed to finding innovative and sustainable solutions. This agreement marks a significant milestone in our efforts to secure reliable and cost-effective power, including green energy, to reduce the carbon footprint".

This agreement is part of NCRTC's broader strategy to adopt innovative methods for ensuring the efficient operation of its RRTS corridors. PTC India will act as NCRTC's trading partner, facilitating power procurement and managing all energy requirements, the statement said.

The phased implementation of power trading will begin with the already commissioned section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, with plans to expand as full operations are progressively rolled out, it said.