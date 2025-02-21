NCS portal registered 4 million employers: Labour Secretary

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) The National Career Service (NCS) portal has mobilized over 440 million vacancies and registered 4 million employers, a top official said.

NCS is a mission mode project under Ministry of Labour and Employment that provides a host of career-related services.

The information was given by Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra during the first G20 Employment Working Group (EWG) meeting in South Africa that concluded on Friday.

Case studies were presented on both eShram and NCS, which drew much interest of delegates of G20 members on India’s strides in harnessing technology for the labour market, the ministry said in a statement.

As per the case study on NCS portal, Dawra pointed that the portal had mobilized over 440 million vacancies and registered 4 million employers, bridging the gap between job seekers and employers.

NCS is also integrated with the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH). Upskilling initiatives in green jobs, AI, and the platform economy were prioritized to meet future workforce demands.

eShram Portal enables aggregators to onboard workers and share engagement details, facilitating intelligent mapping to their employers.

This initiative strengthens last-mile delivery of social security benefits, empowering millions in the informal sector and exemplifying India's commitment to leveraging technology for inclusive welfare.