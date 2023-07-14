NCSC reviews issues related to reservation of SC employees at ONGC

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Friday held a meeting with the ONGC management in Mumbai to review issues related to the reservation of Scheduled Caste employees at various levels, backlog vacancies, and functioning of welfare and grievances redressal mechanism.

According to a statement, the NCSC delegation led by its Chairman Vijay Sampla held the meeting with senior ONGC officials, led by its chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arun Kumar Singh.

During the meeting, Sampla asked the ONGC management to look into issues raised by SC employees in the memorandum and submit the action taken report to the commission.

Sampla also handed over the memorandum of the SC employees' association to the ONGC management.

Aiming to protect the rights of the Scheduled Caste employees as well as to ensure their welfare within the organisation, Sampla asked the ONGC management to ensure that jobs are provided to dependents of the deceased of SC/ST employees as well as to implement the rule of reservation in all recruitments of ONGC group of companies.

Before Sampla's meeting with the management, the NCSC delegation also conducted a meeting with the All India ONGC Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Employees' Welfare Association to note down their demands and issues.

The other issues taken up by the association in the meeting included relaxation of 5 per cent marks in the educational qualification criteria for SC/STs in the recruitment of Group-A posts, in similar lines as other central public sector enterprises like HPCL, BPCL, Coal India, etc.

The association also requested Sampla to ask the ONGC management to ensure implementation of rule of reservation for SC/STs in corporate-level promotions as well strictly compliance with their prescribed employment percentage in all ONGC contracts.

“ONGC must recruit all groups-A posts through open recruitment instead of GATE/campus recruitment/direct recruitment at any level," the statement said.

Also, the nomination of SC/ST employees in the screening committee of CSR fund at all work centres should be done, the association further requested Sampla. PTI UZM TRB MR