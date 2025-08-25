NDB appoints ex-MPC member Rajiv Ranjan as VP, Chief Risk Officer

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) New Development Bank, established by the BRICS nations, has appointed former MPC member Rajiv Ranjan as Vice-President and Chief Risk Officer (CRO) for a five-year term.

"On August 23, 2025, the Board of Governors of the New Development Bank (NDB) appointed Dr. Rajiv Ranjan as Vice-President of the NDB for a five-year term," the BRICS-led bank said in a statement.

Ranjan is a career central banker with over 35 years of experience. Having started his stint with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 1989, he has served as an Executive Director and a Member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) since May 2022.

As Head of the RBI's Monetary Policy Department and Secretary to the MPC, Ranjan played a key role in monetary policy and liquidity-related functions.

His extensive professional experience includes leading the Department of Economic and Policy Research with a focus on data-driven policy research, serving as an Economic Policy Expert in the Central Bank of Oman (2012-15), and assignments in the International Department and the Department of External Investments and Operations of the Reserve Bank, according to the statement.

He holds a master’s degree in economics from the Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi and a PhD in Economics from the University of Mumbai. PTI JD JD MR