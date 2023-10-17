NDDB CMD Meenesh Shah elected to Int'l Dairy Federation Board

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) Chairman and Managing Director Meenesh Shah has been elected to the Board of the International Dairy Federation (IDF).

Shah was elected during the general assembly of IDF on October 15, NDDB said in a statement.

Accepting the responsibility, Shah mentioned that as a representative from India, contributing more than 23 per cent of the global milk production, on the Board of IDF will ensure a more inclusive and better global dairying ecosystem.

"This will also help put forth the voice of millions of dairy farmers from the smallholder-based dairying system to the global forum and help design suitable policies, frameworks, systems and processes," he said.

Shah has been associated with IDF for a long period in different capacities and was instrumental in sensitising the world about the unique smallholder-based Indian dairying system on various international forums.

IDF is the leading source of scientific and technical expertise for all stakeholders of the dairy chain. Its network of dairy experts has provided a mechanism for the dairy sector to reach a global consensus on how to help feed the world with safe and sustainable dairy products.