NDDB Dairy Services' semen station in Maharashtra emerges top in quality parameters

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) NDDB Dairy Services-owned Rahuri Semen Station in Maharashtra has got highest mark among 55 such facilities across India in an audit report submitted by the government-constituted Central Monitoring Unit.

National Dairy Development Board's (NDDB) arm NDS said in a statement that Rahuri Semen Station has emerged first on parameters ranging from quality, animal genetics to health and safety protocols.

NDS is NDDB Dairy Services.

Earlier this month, NDS said that the CMU has submitted a technical audit report of 55 semen stations across the country for 2022-23 to the Union government's Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development.

In the audit report, Rahuri station was given a mark of 97 followed by 95 for Animal Breeding Centre Salon, a NDS station, in Uttar Pradesh.

The CMU report accorded a total of nine semen stations a score of 90 and above under Grade A.

The other seven include the two NDS stations -- Sabarmati Ashram Gaushala, Bidaj in Gujarat and Alamadhi Semen station in Tamil Nadu.

NDDB Chairman Meenesh Shah, who is also the Chairman of NDS, said "credit to this goes to the dedication of the teams of veterinary experts and scientists who are working for enhancing the productivity of the milch animals and propagation of the genetics of the indigenous breeds".

The semen stations run by NDS adhere strictly to the quality protocols and have in-place stringent bio-security measures to produce disease-free semen, he said.

NDS functions as a delivery arm of NDDB for field operations relating to promoting Farmer Producer Organisations and Productivity Enhancement Services. This includes supply of high genetic merit semen doses, Artificial Insemination Delivery Services, Embryo Transfer Services, Animal Nutrition Services and induction and supply of high genetic merit live animals under the brand 'SAG Live'.

NDS stations have close to 1,800 high genetic merit bulls of 35 breeds and together sold over 5.2 crore semen doses during the evaluation period 2022-23. These stations are also actively involved in In vivo and Invitro embryo production and transfers. PTI MJH SGC RAM