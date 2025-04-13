NDDB, MP dairy federation ink pact to boost milk production; Shah attends event

Bhopal, Apr 13 (PTI) The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) signed an agreement with the Madhya Pradesh State Co-operative Dairy Federation here on Sunday to enhance milk production in the state.

The pact was signed in the presence of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah at the state-level cooperative conference underway in Bhopal.

According to MP Animal Husbandry Minister Lakhan Patel, under the agreement, MPCDF's brand name Sanchi won't be changed.

But the NDDB will manage the state cooperative federation's operations, he said.

The agreement envisages to take up the number of milk co-operative societies in the state from 6,000 to 9,000, as per officials.

Before the commencement of the cooperative meet, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav told reporters in Bhopal that the state's contribution to milk production in the country was around 9 per cent.

"Our government has set a target to increase this to more than 20 per cent," he said.

Madhya Pradesh currently ranks third in milk production in the country, after Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, he added.

Yadav said his government wants the state to become the milk capital.

"We are working to make MP as number one state in milk production," he said.

On Saturday, Yadav announced in Indore that the state government, with an aim to bolster milk production, will launch a new scheme on April 14 and name it after Dr B R Ambedkar, to mark his birth anniversary. PTI LAL ADU GK