NDR InvIT opens 2.35 lakh sq ft warehouse in Goa

Panaji, Jul 31 (PTI) NDR InvIT Trust, an infrastructure investment trust listed on the National Stock Exchange, has opened a 2.35-lakh square feet facility in South Goa, which will serve as a warehouse for a quick commerce firm and a logistics company.

The new building at NDR Varama Sir on Verna Airport Road includes a 1.06 lakh sq ft of space for a leading quick commerce giant and another 1.24 lakh sq ft for a third-party logistics company handling fast moving consumer durables products, a spokesperson of NDR InvIT Trust said.

With this, NDR InvIT strengthens its footprint in Goa, where it operates the largest warehousing and industrial park portfolio, with a total constructed area of 11 lakh sq ft across two flagship parks -- NDR Goaspace Pvt. Ltd. in the Verna Industrial Area and NDR Varama Sir on Verna Airport Road.

Together, these assets serve as critical nodes for high-volume, high-speed logistics and industrial operations in the region, the spokesperson said.

Jagdish Bhanushali, Project Director, said: "This facility reflects our commitment to future-ready infrastructure that meets the dynamic needs of modern trade, manufacturing and commerce." NDR's Goa portfolio is strategically positioned to serve last-mile, regional, and nationwide distribution needs, offering scalable footprints, efficient circulation, ample docks, and value-added services that compress time-to-market and elevate service levels, Bhanushali said. PTI RPS HVA