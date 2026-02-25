NDR Warehousing opens new facility in Pune; secures clients from diverse sectors

Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) NDR Warehousing on Wednesday announced the opening of a new warehouse in Pune and said the facility has already secured clients from sectors like e-commerce, third-party logistics, and manufacturing.

The latest warehouse is NDR Warehousing's third project in Pune, which takes the company's total operational footprint in the city to 1.5 million square feet.

Spread across 30 acres of leased land parcel, the 0.7-mn sq ft 'NDR BigBox ' Warehouse 2' in Pune further strengthens its presence in one of India's most important logistics markets, the company said in a statement.

Located in Sudhawadi, Maval, just 5 km from Chakan, a prominent automobile and manufacturing belt, the facility underscores the strategic importance of Pune as a logistics hub, as well as a growing consumption centre.

Its proximity to key industrial clusters, arterial highways, and Mumbai makes it a preferred destination for large-format warehousing serving e-commerce, third-party logistics, and manufacturing clients, NDR said.

"Pune continues to be a high-priority market for us given its strong manufacturing base, proximity to Mumbai, and rising e-commerce demand. NDR BigBox has been conceptualised to offer scalable, Grade A warehousing solutions that align with the evolving needs of large occupiers. This project further strengthens our long-term commitment to the Pune region," said Ramachandran Rajaram, Regional Head West, NDR Warehousing. PTI IAS HVA