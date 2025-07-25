NDTV June quarter loss widens to Rs 70.31 cr, revenue rises 14.6% to Rs 107.65 cr

New Delhi: News broadcaster New Delhi Television Ltd on Friday reported widening of its consolidated net loss at Rs 70.31 crore in the June quarter of FY26.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 47.11 crore in the April-June quarter last fiscal, New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) said in a regulatory filing.

However, its consolidated revenue from operations was up 14.61 per cent to Rs 107.65 crore during the period under review. It was at Rs 93.92 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

"This performance was fuelled by robust traction across platforms, strategic editorial investments, and a relentless focus on innovation," said NDTV in its earnings statement.

NDTV's total expenses were higher by 26.12 per cent at Rs 182.67 crore in the June quarter of FY26.

Its total income, which include other income, was at Rs 112.59 crore, up 15.13 per cent in Q1/FY26.

In the June quarter, it launched NDTV Marathi Manch and NDTV India Creators Manch. These initiatives celebrate powerful new voices - from the changemakers shaping Maharashtra's growth story to the innovators driving India's booming creator economy further deepening NDTV's connection with emerging narratives across the country.

"These initiatives are propelling NDTV's transformation into a true multi-platform media powerhouse - setting the stage for lasting growth and a leadership that will shape the future of news and storytelling," it said.

Shares of New Delhi Television Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 145.40 on BSE, down 1.22 per cent from the previous close.