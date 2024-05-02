NDTV launches Marathi news channel

Mumbai, May 1 (PTI) Billionaire Gautam Adani-controlled NDTV Network on Wednesday launched a Marathi news channel.

Advertisment

`NDTV Marathi' is the sixth channel from the diversified Adani Group’s media arm NDTV Network, and the launch on Maharashtra Day comes amid the ongoing general elections.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launched the channel, and a slew of politicians from the BJP and its allies and a few leaders from opposition parties attended the event at a star hotel in suburban Mumbai.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was also present at the occasion, stressed the need for objectivity and neutrality in journalism, as per an official statement issued by the network.

NDTV network’s chief executive and editor-in-chief Sanjay Pugalia said it is a privilege to serve the people of Maharashtra with “meaningful, accurate, and trustworthy news and analysis”.

The channel also started a publicity campaign featuring actor Riteish Deshmukh at the event. PTI AA KRK