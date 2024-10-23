NDTV Q2 net loss at Rs 53.45 crore

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) News broadcaster New Delhi Television Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 53.45 crore in the second quarter ended on September 2024.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5.55 crore in the July-September quarter last fiscal, New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) said in a regulatory filing.

However, its consolidated revenue from operations grew 16.5 per cent to Rs 111.32 crore during the period under review. It stood at Rs 95.55 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Growth in revenue was "driven by NDTV's enhanced content strategy, an expanding portfolio of Intellectual Properties (IPs), and strategic digital initiatives," it said in an earnings statement.

Total expenses jumped 76.25 per cent to Rs 164.76 crore in the September quarter of FY25.

Shares of NDTV settled 0.77 per cent lower at Rs 167.90 apiece on the BSE. PTI KRH KRH SHW