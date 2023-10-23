NDTV Q2 PAT falls 57.4% to Rs 5.55 cr

New Delhi: Broadcaster New Delhi Television Ltd on Monday reported a 57.4 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 5.55 crore in the September quarter, impacted by lower revenue and higher expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 13.03 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations was Rs 95.55 crore as against Rs 105.8 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 93.48 crore as compared to Rs 91.93 crore a year ago, the company said.

In the second quarter, there was a slight bullishness in advertisement spend despite the muted economic environment, it added.

NDTV said it launched two regional channels 'NDTV Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh' and 'NDTV Rajasthan' in the second quarter (Q2).

"With its focus on expansion and growth, NDTV expects to launch more regional channels in the near future," the company said.