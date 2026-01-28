NDTV Q3 net loss widens to Rs 80.25 cr

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) News Broadcaster New Delhi Television Ltd on Wednesday said its consolidated net loss has widened to Rs 80.25 crore for the December 2025 quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 55.48 crore in the October-December quarter of the last fiscal, New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) said in a regulatory filing.

Its total revenue from operations rose 13.31 per cent to Rs 150.41 crore for the December quarter. It was Rs 132.74 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

The total expenses of NDTV surged 20.9 per cent to Rs 226.98 crore in the third quarter of FY26.

NDTV's total consolidated income increased 13.46 per cent to Rs 152.22 crore during the period under review. It was Rs 134.15 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of New Delhi Television Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 83.52 on BSE, up 1.82 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH BAL BAL