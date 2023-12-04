Nearly 8 crore ITRs filed till Dec 2

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) As many as 7.76 crore tax returns for income earned in 2022-23 have been filed till December 2 and more are expected to be filed by this month end, Parliament was informed on Monday.

In 2022-23 financial year, 10.09 crore PAN holders paid taxes for income earned in 2021-22.

"For the corresponding period, 7.76 crore returns have been filed till December 2, 2023, and more returns are expected to be filed till the last date, i.e. December 31, 2023," Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

The last date for filing income tax returns (ITRs) for income earned in 2022-23 was July 31, 2023. Assessees who wish to file return after the due date can do so by December 31 upon payment of a penalty.

The total net direct tax collection during 2022-23 is Rs 16.63 lakh crore out of which income tax collection is Rs 8.08 lakh crore. PTI JD JD ANU ANU