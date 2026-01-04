Nearly 80 per cent of MoUs signed since 2021 under execution: TRB Rajaa

Chennai, Jan 4 (PTI) Tamil Nadu has attracted investments to the tune of Rs 12.16 lakh crore since 2021 and about 80 per cent of the MoUs signed by the government are under various stages of execution, state Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said.

Since 2021, Tamil Nadu has signed over 1,176 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with corporates committing investments of Rs 12.16 lakh crore, the minister said.

"In 2025, the Industries department focused strongly on execution and future-ready growth. It launched major new policies in sectors like space, maritime manufacturing and toy manufacturing, while rapidly expanding SIPCOT (State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu) parks across multiple districts," he told PTI in an interaction.

He stressed the industries department prioritised the investment commitments made by corporates and nearly 80 per cent of the MoUs signed as on date were under various stages of execution.

"Strong emphasis was placed on new segments like blue economy, advanced electronics, electric vehicles, renewable energy, aerospace and defence. Skilling initiatives were tightly aligned with industry needs to ensure job creation and balanced regional growth across Tamil Nadu. So, the focus was on MoU conversion, new sectors and tailored skilling," he said.

To a query on how much investments Tamil Nadu has attracted so far, he said, "since 2021, Tamil Nadu has secured over 1,176 investment MoUs with committed investments exceeding Rs 12.16 lakh crore and an employment potential of more than 36.4 lakh jobs (direct and indirect)." These investment commitments have been mobilised through the Global Investors Meet held in 2024, regional investment conclaves and international roadshows conducted by the department, he said.

These investments underscore sustained domestic and global investor confidence in the State's stable leadership, strong governance and execution focused industrial ecosystem, he added.