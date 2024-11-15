Nearly 8.68 lakh govt officials complete workplace yoga course

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) More than 8,68,000 government officials completed the 'five-minute Yoga Break at Workplace' course offered by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga through the iGOT Karmayogi platform.

Union Minister of State for DoPT Jitendra Singh presented a Certificate of Appreciation to MDNIY Director Kashinath Samagandi during the valediction ceremony of National Learning Week at Vigyan Bhawan, an official statement said.

The Y-Break programme, which emerged as the top-performing course on the platform, features simple yoga asanas, pranayamas, and relaxation techniques that can be practised at workstations.

According to Samagandi, the programme has shown significant success in helping government officials nationwide de-stress and maintain focus during work hours.

The programme is part of the iGOT Karmayogi platform's initiative to enhance government officials' capacity through "continuous learning." The platform serves government employees across various public service roles, combining professional skill development with personal well-being initiatives.

The Y-Break course's success highlights the growing emphasis on employee wellness in governance, the official said. PTI LUX VN VN