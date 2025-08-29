Nearly Rs 4.5 lakh cr projects grounded in Rajasthan out of Rs 35-lakh cr MoUs: State Chief Secy

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant on Friday highlighted that nearly Rs 4.5 lakh crore worth of projects have been grounded out of Rs 35 lakh crore worth of initial pacts signed in last year's global investment summit.

Addressing an annual convention of realtors' body NAREDCO, he invited the real estate developers from across the country to invest in Rajasthan and assured that the state government would provide all necessary facilities, including fast approvals.

"In December last year, the Rajasthan government, in its very first year of the present regime, had a Rising Global Investment Summit in Jaipur, and we received MoUs worth more than Rs 35 lakh crore. Very happy to say that, because of constant follow-up, nearly Rs 4.5 lakh crore worth of MoUs have already been grounded, which means work has already started on the ground on these projects," Pant said.

Of these Rs 35 lakh crore worth MoUs, he said, nearly Rs 1.25 lakh crore worth of pacts were in the urban sector and nearly Rs 25,000 crore worth of projects have already been grounded in the last 7-8 months.

The Chief Secretary noted that the state government in the last year has come up with nearly 15 new policies across various sectors to attract investments.

"We also plan to bring a new act, amending the Commercial Establishment Act, which will make life easier. It will remove many of the controls. We also plan to establish a sustainable development goals, coordination and acceleration centre," Pant said.

Pant said Rajasthan is likely to become the first state in the country to have its employment policy, which will be aimed at employment-oriented training and internships with a focus on skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling.

He said the Rajasthan government is giving special focus on making Bhiwadi city a very viable alternative to Gurugram and Manesar in Delhi-NCR.

He added that there are many tier-II and III cities which have huge growth potential.

Pant asked real estate developers to invest in Rajasthan.

"So I would urge all of you, those who have signed MoUs with us during the Global Investment Summit, those who would be doing so in the near future, that we will roll out the red carpet for all of you, we will provide facilitation and all kinds of approvals, and the processes are being simplified further," the Chief Secretary said. PTI MJH MJH SHW