NEC Corp India bags deal for vehicle location tracking project from UPSRTC

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Technology firm NEC Corporation India has been selected as the master system integrator by Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) for the Vehicle Location Tracking-Passenger Information System project, the company said on Tuesday.

The project is supported by Nirbhaya fund of the Centre and aims at resolving the critical issue of safety in buses and enhancing the overall travel experience of passengers in UPSRTC buses through advanced technologies, such as live tracking of buses.

"As a leader in Integrated Transportation Systems, NEC India has successfully implemented many similar bus projects in India and the Middle East," UPSRTC, General Manager (IT), Yajuvendra Kumar said.

Under this project, AIS 140-based Vehicle Location Tracking (VLT) devices and emergency safety buttons will be installed across the majority of UPSRTC buses along with tracking of its entire fleet on the Uttar Pradesh state tracking platform.

Large display screens will also be installed in around 100 major bus stations across the state to provide up-to-date real-time information to passengers.

Alongside the implementation of an Integrated Command Control Centre solution at UPSRTC headquarters in Lucknow, 20 regional viewing centres will also be established in regional headquarters of the UPSRTC.

The scope of the project also includes setting up of a cloud platform to host and deploy various software applications, including a fleet management system, route management system, and passenger information system which will support the monitoring of the bus fleet, optimizing its routes and offering real-time information to support safety and a more personalized experience for passengers through a mobile app.

"We are humbled by the trust placed by UPSRTC upon us to carry out this prestigious project. Given the domain expertise we have amassed over the years, from having deployed similar projects in other cities, both domestic and global, we are confident that we will be able to replicate similar success to UPSRTC as well," NEC India, General Manager (Transportation Business), Pankaj Bhatia said.

NEC has already implemented similar projects across cities such as Ahmedabad, Surat and Hubballi Dharwad in India, as well as Makkah (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) and Mowasalat (Qatar) in the Middle East, establishing its domain expertise throughout international markets. PTI PRS PRS MR