Need collaborative global action to tackle climate crisis in fisheries sector: Rupala

New Delhi: Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala on Tuesday called for a collaborative global action to address climate crisis in the fisheries and aquaculture sector.

Advertisment

Rupala, in his inaugural address at the three-day global conclave held at Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, also urged for inclusive space for all stakeholders based on common responsibilities and common interests.

The conclave on "mainstreaming climate change into international fisheries governance and strengthening of fisheries management measures in the Indo-Pacific region" was jointly organised by the UN body FAO and the Union ministry.

"He also urged for strategic interconnection for the common opportunities and common challenges shared by the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean and called for the responsibility to face the challenges, threats and resolve the problems together so as to make this region a suitable habitat for all life forms," an official statement said.

Advertisment

The outcome of the conclave will be a great help to the fishermen communities of the Indo-Pacific region to tackle adversaries and able to minimize the impact, if any, he said.

Highlighting the central government's measures taken in the last nine years in the fisheries sector, Rupala said, the Union government is setting up a Multipurpose Seaweed Park (integrated aquapark) worth Rs 127 crore in Tamil Nadu.

"Since 2015, the focus attention has been given to modernisation and creation of 107 projects of fishing harbours and fish landing centres across the coastal states," he added.

The fisheries sector contributes to the country's economy in a big way as seafood exports have more than doubled in the last nine years, with record exports of Rs 63,969 crore in 2022-23.

Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi and Joint Secretary Neetu Prasad were also present at the event.