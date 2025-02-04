Need for academia-industry collaboration in shaping standards: BIS DG P K Tiwari

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari has stressed on the need of collaboration between academia and industry in shaping standards that drive innovations and economic growth.

The BIS has organized an 'Annual Convention for Deans and HODs of Academic Institutions and R&D Organizations' in the healthcare sector at its National Institute of Training for Standardization, Noida, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Among the series of conventions that are being held with Academic and Research organizations, this was the first convention focussing on the Healthcare sector.

Around 36 participants from 28 institutes were present at the convention, represented by Deans, HODs, faculty members and experts from Research organizations.

Tiwari discussed the importance of strengthening India’s manufacturing base in the healthcare sector.

The convention aimed to generate awareness regarding standardization in the healthcare and medical device sector and to explore the opportunities for collaboration with academia and research organisations to strengthen the standardization activity of BIS in this sector.

BIS aims to strengthen the usability of Indian Standards which may not be limited to industries or consumers groups in particular, but also prove to be of technical interest to academicians, it said.

This exercise of engaging with the institutes is an initiative for greater awareness of standards within the academic and research arena seeking their active participation and developing standards.

"He concluded by identifying the challenges of a limited manufacturing base and restricted research capabilities," the statement said.

Tiwari emphasized the need to align with the Prime Minister’s vision of Indian standards gaining global recognition. PTI MJH MR