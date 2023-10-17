Need for collaborative global action to address climate change: Union minister

Chennai, Oct 17 (PTI) Union Minister Parshottam Rupala has called for collaborative global action to address climate change in the fisheries and aquaculture sector.

The Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying also urged government agencies to form strategic interconnections on the common opportunities and challenges shared by the Indian Ocean and Pacific Ocean.

Rupala also called for the responsibility to face the challenges and resolve the problems so as to make the region a suitable habitat for all life forms.

The union minister made the remarks at Mahabalipuram, near here, today, after inaugurating the 'International Conclave on Mainstreaming Climate Change into International Fisheries Governance and Strengthening of Fisheries Management Measures in the Indo-Pacific region'.

The event was organised by the Food and Agriculture Organisation, United Nations in collaboration with the Department of Fisheries of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Referring to the initiatives taken by the ministry, he said that in the past nine years, the Centre has ushered in transformational changes and reforms in fish production, technology infusion, modernisation of infrastructure, and growth of entrepreneurship.

He said the ministry was also setting up a multipurpose seaweed park (an integrated aqua park) in the state valued at Rs 1.27 billion.

"Since 2015, attention has been given to modernisation and creation of 107 projects of fishing harbors and fish landing centers across the coastal states," he said.

Observing that the fisheries sector provides livelihood for over 2.8 crore fishers and fish farmers, he said, "Seafood exports have more than doubled in the past nine years, with record exports of Rs 63,969 crore in 2022-23".

"Shrimp exports have also more than doubled in the past nine years, reaching Rs 43,135 crore in 2022-23", he said.

"Under various schemes, an estimated 61.9 lakh employment and livelihood opportunities have been generated in the past nine years to support the fishermen community. On an average, 38 lakh fishers per year are insured under the Group Accident Insurance Scheme," he added. PTI VIJ ANE