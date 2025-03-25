Need for institutional reforms, improved workplace facilities for women in security forces: RS MP

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Rajya Sabha MP Fauzia Khan (NCP-SCP) on Tuesday pitched for institutional reforms and improved workplace facilities, including creche, to address challenges faced by women in security forces.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, the NCP-SCP member recalled that after the tragic stampede at the New Delhi railway station on February 15, a photo went viral, showing a woman RPF constable patrolling the station with her one-year-old child strapped to her chest.

"While glorified by the RPF as a symbol of Nari Shakti, I believe that the photo actually highlights the systemic challenges faced by women personnel in insecurity forces and the failure of the system to provide basic support to working mothers," she said.

Highlighting that women in security forces already face significant challenges, Khan said the nature of security work directly clashes with the consistent care that young children need.

"What is needed is toilets, creches, baby care or breastfeeding rooms everywhere so that women can effectively manage both their professional and maternal responsibilities," she said.

The leader also pointed out that the government's goal of increasing female representation in security forces, which currently stands at a mere 4.4 per cent in central armed police forces, must be supported by sustainable policies.

"The vision of Nari Shakti must go beyond mere optics and must be backed by real and tangible support for women. Policymakers must acknowledge that enabling women to thrive in these roles requires systemic changes, investments in infrastructure, improved workplace facilities, flexible policies, financial assistance and recognition of their dual responsibilities," she said.

Child care, Khan stressed, should be regarded as a fundamental service, not as a luxury.