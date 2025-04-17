Need for making holistic plan for growth in chemicals, petrochemicals sector: Nadda

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Union Chemicals & Fertilizers Minister J P Nadda on Thursday stressed making a holistic plan for growth of the chemicals and petrochemicals sector.

The minister was speaking at 'Manthan Shivir' organised by the Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers here, according to an official statement.

Discussions during the Manthan focused on fostering long-term development of the Indian chemical and petrochemical sector.

In his concluding remarks, Nadda said a robust, holistic plan with specific measurable goals using whole of the government approach is required for growth in the field of chemicals and petrochemicals.

He guided to take on board all concerned departments in the planning.

The Union Minister also added that this thought process and dialogue should be institutionalised to make it a continuous process.

He also emphasised making India self-reliant in the field of chemicals and petrochemicals. PTI MJH MJH SHW