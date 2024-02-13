Need for new technologies to achieve reliable and emission-free power generation: MNRE Secy

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) New technologies like solar thermal and concentrated solar power are needed to achieve reliable and emission-free power generation, MNRE Secretary Bhupinder Singh Bhalla said on Tuesday.

Concentrated-solar technology systems use mirrors or lenses with tracking systems to focus a large area of sunlight onto a small area. Concentrated light is then used as heat source for a conventional power plant (solar thermoelectricity).

"The Secretary highlighted India's significant progress in solar PV growth and its ambitious targets, emphasizing the need for new technologies like Solar Thermal and concentrated solar power, to achieve reliable and emission-free generation," the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said in a release.

The Secretary was addressing the two-day International Conference on Solar Thermal Technologies in the national capital. PTI ABI MR