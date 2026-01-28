Need local language-based models to bridge digital gaps for health outcomes: Govt official

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) There is a need to have a decentralised systems entailing local language-based models in order to bridge the digital gap in a diverse country like India, Secretary to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Padma Jaiswal said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Health of India Summit 2026 here, she noted that India will have to develop its own system based on the ground realities and not copy what is being done in other countries globally.

"In India, we have to implement hybrid models.. we will have to set up 20-30 small kinds of our own language-based models. It will have the data, which will be trained with the local realities, local events, local situations, and then only we will be able to achieve the health outcomes," Jaiswal said.

She noted that such systems have been imported as pilot projects in places like Goa and Puducherry.

Results were very promising when it came to training of health workers at the local level, Jaiswal said.

She noted that if the country keeps implementing large language models and large clouds in the localised environments and situations, there won't be much success.

"And therapeutics and diagnostics will not be up to that kind of a standard and their health outcomes will also not be achieved. So therefore we have to focus on the decentralised and distributed models," Jaiswal said.

She noted that the government has set up an AI mission under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

She noted that India will have to follow its own unique model because of its diversity and the multitude of languages.

"Even if we implement those big, large language models at the localised level, it will not give that much of output and return on investment, and the productivity and the health outcomes will not be very fruitful," Jaiswal stated. PTI MSS DR DR