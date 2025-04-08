Need pvt investments to drive tech, innovation for distributed renewable energy projects: ISA

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) There is need for private sector investments in driving technology and innovation for distributed renewable energy (DRE) projects, industry body ISA said on Tuesday.

The DRE adoption is projected to reduce 0.2 million tonne of CO2 emissions by 2030, Ashish Khanna, Direcor General of International Solar Alliance (ISA) said addressing South Asia Forum for Distributed Energy event here.

"We need to enable private sector investments in driving technology and innovation for DRE, while the government focuses on developing the policy and regulatory framework and results-based financing to make these solutions affordable for the poor," Khanna said.

Sarah Malm, Executive Director, GOGLA, said, DRE is bringing change and transforming the energy landscape today, powering local economies, enhancing climate resilience and driving sustainable solutions.

"By integrating AI and digital platforms, we can optimise efficiency, expand access and position ourselves as global leaders in the clean energy innovation industry," she said.

GOGLA is the global association for the off-grid solar energy industry, representing over 200 members working to transform lives through clean, affordable, and high-quality solar products and services. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU