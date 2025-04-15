Need quick decisions to speed up implementation of highway projects: Gadkari

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday asked officials to take decisions swiftly to speed up the implementation of highway projects.

Addressing the Annual National Highways Excellence Award Ceremony, the Road Transport and Highways Minister regretted that the ministry does not move files unless somebody shouts for it.

"Unless somebody screams, the files do not move in the ministry...at least 2 per cent of ministry employees who do not take decisions on time, need to be retired," he said.

The minister, who is known for his frank views, also pointed out that officials in the ministry are taking almost a year to return the bank guarantee of contractors.

Gadkari said around 2 lakh cases on land acquisition are pending in the Supreme Court.

Also, speaking at the event, Minister of State in the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra acknowledged the efforts of stakeholders, engineers and workers who are playing a vital role in expanding the country's National Highway infrastructure using modern practices.

Highways Secretary V Umashankar reiterated the need to develop a world-class National Highway network by increasing stakeholder collaboration and urged everyone to strive for excellence.

NHAI chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav outlined key initiatives undertaken by the authority to leverage modern technologies to achieve excellence in the development of the National Highway framework.