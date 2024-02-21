Need research work on ways to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, says Gadkari

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said research work needs to be done on ways to cut down the dependence on fossil fuels as that will also help in reducing ecological and environmental issues.

Research works also have a huge potential to make sustainable life for socially, economically and educationally backward classes, the Minister for Road, Transport and Highways said.

"The research we need is going to (be to) reduce our import (of fuels), research which is going to help people socially, economically and educationally backward, and the research where we can use waste to reduce problems of ecology and environment," Gadkari said while addressing the 14th Edition of Aegis Graham Bell Awards.

By using different technologies, one day India will be in a strong position, he said and added that a day will come in 5 years when the country will be an exporter of bio-aviation fuel.

Using bio-mass from bamboo wheat straw and rice straw, ethanol can be made and from ethanol, bio-aviation fuel can be made, the minister said.

According to him, research works will also help in the development of smart villages, water conservation and diversification of agricultural practices.

"I will request you to give priority to your research for agriculture, rural, tribal... There is a huge potential by which we can make a sustainable life for people who are socially, economically, educationally backward," Gadkari said.

He also mentioned about an ongoing research work to make ethanol from carbon dioxide.

"I am doing a lot of experiments. Presently, we have a plant of 15,000 litres per day where the experiment is going on... scientists from Tamil Nadu are making ethanol from carbon dioxide. So, anything which is going to be a big research which is related to carbon dioxide, it will be a great addition and relief to the people of this country," he said. PTI ABI SHW