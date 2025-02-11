Need synergy between tech, human intelligence to curb smuggling: Dy NSA

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) A synergy between technology and human intelligence is needed to check smuggling of weapons and narcotic drugs into the country, Deputy National Security Advisor Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Tuesday.

He also said that enforcement agencies are scanning the "dark net" to get leads on those involved in illegal trade of narco substances, he said.

"Today a lot of drugs and weapons are being traded on the dark net... Law enforcement agencies are looking at dark net for all this information so that these people can be caught... Technology will have to be adopted but at the end of it, the creative part, the human part will have to be there. Technology plus human intelligence that's the way out (to catch smugglers)," Singh said at the Anti Smuggling Day event here.

According to the Smuggling in India Report released by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in December last year, DRI officers seized about 8,224 kg of contraband in the 2023-24 fiscal worth Rs 2,242 crore, with the seizure of cocaine seeing an increase over the past five years.

During the 2023-24 financial year, DRI seized 1,319 kg of gold and smuggling through India’s porous eastern borders, particularly with Bangladesh and Myanmar, has also emerged as a major concern for law enforcement agencies.

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) member Mohan Kumar Singh said the enforcement agencies have been focussing on catching the perpetrators of crime or the person who is financing the crime.

He said the challenges in reaching the actual mastermind are with regard to whether the enforcement agencies have enough data, tools and skill sets to analyse the data and whether there is timely inter-agency coordination.

The CBIC member said DRI has established a 'smuggling coordination platform' for all agencies to share intel regarding smuggling.

"It is sharing of information between agencies in the field and operational coordination between agencies leads us to greater results," the CBIC member added. PTI JD JD SHW MR