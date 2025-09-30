Need time-bound approach to attract high-value investments across priority sectors: KV Raju

Lucknow, Sep 30 (PTI) Economic Advisor to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister KV Raju on Tuesday emphasised the importance of a focused and time-bound approach to attract high-value investments across priority sectors.

At a strategic review meeting with Invest UP officials, Raju discussed enhancing outreach strategies, refining sectoral engagement, and positioning Uttar Pradesh as a destination for future-ready industries, an official statement issued here said.

Raju stressed the need for precision in investor engagement, advocating targeted outreach to potential investors, foreign desks, and embassies.

"Anchor investors and cluster development must be prioritised. Due diligence before outreach is essential for achieving better results," he said.

A key highlight was the proposed development of Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) Parks, envisioned as catalytic hubs for growth in electronics, semiconductors, and advanced manufacturing.

Backed by a robust land bank, progressive policies, and sustainable infrastructure, these parks will offer unmatched opportunities to both global and domestic investors. The establishment of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) also emerged as a priority, aimed at generating high-paying jobs for youth.

Raju recommended that Invest UP collaborate with real estate developers to ensure the availability of premium, ready-to-move office spaces.

The meeting reaffirmed the state's commitment to fostering an enabling ecosystem that drives innovation, industrial expansion, and strategic partnerships.

By aligning with national initiatives like Make in India, Uttar Pradesh is shaping a resilient, tech-driven economy and reinforcing its position as a leading investment destination in India's growth story.