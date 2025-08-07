Need to adopt cutting-edge technologies to access country's untapped mineral potential: GSI DG

Jabalpur, Aug 7 (PTI) Geological Survey of India (GSI) Director General Asit Saha on Thursday stressed the urgent need to embrace a circular economy and adopting cutting-edge technologies to access untapped mineral potential for the country's self-reliance.

He also underlined the pressing need of securing critical mineral resources vital for technological growth and energy independence.

Speaking at the inaugural session of two-day national conference on 'Critical minerals: exploration and exploitation' here as part of GSI's 175th year celebrations, he highlighted intense global competition for technological growth.

"There must be for collaborative efforts among GSI, stakeholders, and academia. GSI is committed to supporting India's clean energy goals and economic resilience through innovation, collaboration, and a forward-looking geoscientific approach," a release quoted him as saying.

Saha also shed light on GSI's 175-year journey from its early focus on coal exploration to its emergence as a globally recognized institution in diverse geoscientific domains.

Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited (MECL) CMD ID Narayan applauded GSI's pioneering contributions to critical mineral exploration and mineral block auctioning.

He highlighted the collaborative efforts between MECL and GSI in the field of critical mineral exploration, including their joint initiatives in base metal and critical mineral exploration in Zambia, and underscored the need for such collaborative efforts to transform geological potential into strategic resources.

He outlined the shared vision of achieving mineral self-reliance through innovation, strong partnerships, and focused efforts toward the augmentation of India's mineral resource base.

In his address, Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD) Director Dheeraj Pande highlighted the critical role of atomic and rare earth minerals in ensuring India's energy security and digital growth.

Praising GSI's proactive efforts, he called for deeper inter-agency collaboration and strategic alignment to unlock the country's vast mineral potential and bolstering self-reliance.

Jabapur-based Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya's Vice Chancellor Rajesh Kumar Verma, who was chief guest at the conference, said, "There is urgent need to accelerate exploration efforts and reduce import dependency." He underscored the strategic role of critical minerals in achieving India's clean energy transition and technological self-reliance.

He appreciated GSI's pivotal role in the field of critical mineral exploration and creating a robust foundation for mineral sector growth.

The conference featured technical sessions on diverse geoscientific themes such as geological frameworks, mineral system models, geophysical strategies, innovative exploration tools, sustainable mining practices, policy reform, and critical mineral recycling.

Technical papers, posters, and research abstracts were presented and deliberated upon by domain experts, reinforcing the importance of geoscientific innovation in securing India's resource future.

"Day one of the conference served as a platform for meaningful knowledge exchange, fostering dialogue on emerging challenges, innovative approaches, and future directions in critical mineral exploration. It also reflected GSI's steadfast commitment to advancing geoscientific understanding in alignment with national priorities," the release said. PTI LAL BNM