Need to augment Industry-Academia collaborations to achieve 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision: IFQM

Ranchi, Mar 10 (PTI) Industry-led, not-for-profit body IFQM on Tuesday asserted that strengthening industry and academia collaboration to achieve the goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision is its critical national priority.

Conglomerates like Tata Group, Larsen & Toubro, Biocon, Boeing India and Sun Pharma, among others, are founding members of the Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM).

"The IFQM is playing a pivotal role in fostering these (industry-academia) partnerships to enable innovation, capability development, and a future-ready workforce aligned with India's long-term economic aspirations.

"IFQM has established structured collaborations with leading academic institutions, including XLRI Jamshedpur, BML Munjal University, SIOM Nashik and NIT Jamshedpur, where specialised programmes integrate industry interaction, real-world case studies, and experiential learning. These initiatives help align academic preparation with evolving industry needs," a statement from IFQM said.

Apart from these, IFQM also engaged institutions like BIT Sindri, SRMIST Chennai and VelTech Chennai, and JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, enabling the integration of quality and excellence practices across diverse academic ecosystems.

It said a key initiative is the establishment of student-led Quality Clubs, providing opportunities for live projects, internships, hackathons, and industry engagement.

This experiential exposure enables students to develop critical problem-solving skills and an quality-driven mindset, while creating a strong pipeline of industry-ready talent, it said, adding, IFQM also strengthens faculty capability through industry immersion and knowledge exchange, ensuring academic instruction remains aligned with current industry practices.

"Deeper industry–academia collaboration can bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, ensuring graduates are not only employable but also capable of driving innovation and excellence. At IFQM, we are committed to creating a collaborative ecosystem that supports India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047," said Soumitra Bhattacharya, CEO and Director, IFQM.

The non-profit body said the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision underscores the importance of strong institutional partnerships to accelerate innovation and global competitiveness.

In this context, deeper engagement between academic institutions and industry is essential to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world application, ensuring graduates are equipped with relevant skills and practical exposure.

"By fostering sustainable industry–academia partnerships, IFQM is contributing to the development of a skilled talent pool and strengthening India’s capability to emerge as a globally competitive and developed nation under the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision," it said. PTI NAM RG