Need to boost farm exports, cut imports: MoS Agri Bhagirath Choudhary

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary on Monday emphasised the need to boost exports of farm items and reduce imports.

Addressing the 6th edition of FICCI Agri Startup Summit, he said the government is taking steps to promote agritech startups in the country and make farming a profitable activity.

Choudhary also expressed concern over deteriorating soil health and said the government is promoting natural farming in a big way and discouraging the use of chemical fertilisers as well as pesticides.

Excessive usage of chemical fertilisers and pesticides has affected soil health, he added.

The minister said India is self-sufficient in foodgrains production and the government is making efforts to reduce imports of pulses and edible oils.

"We should not be dependent on imports," he said, adding that there is a need to boost exports also to improve the income of farmers.

Choudhary also emphasised on judicious use of water and recycling of water. PTI MJH MJH MR