Need to bring fish farmers into organised sector for availing benefits under govt schemes: Minister

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Thursday stressed the need to bring fish farmers into the organised sector to enable them to take benefit of various government schemes, besides tackling challenges of marine pollution and illegal fishing.

Addressing an event on 'World Fisheries Day', the minister of fisheries, animal husbandry & dairying highlighted that India is the world's second-largest fish producer and expressed confidence that the country will soon become top producer globally.

India's fish production has surged 82 per cent to 175.45 lakh tonnes in 2022-23 from 95.79 lakh tonnes in 2013-14.

Singh credited the sharp rise in fish production to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's various measures in the last 10 years to boost growth in the fishery sector, including Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana and Fisheries and Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF).

He said 3 crore people are directly involved in the fishery sector.

Listing out the challenges faced by the sector, Singh said there is a need to bring fish farmers from unorganised to organised sector.

The minister said these fish farmers are being registered on a platform to ensure they fall in the organised sector and take advantage of schemes like Kisan Credit Card and insurance.

Singh also emphasised reducing marine pollution and getting rid of plastics from the sea.

He also talked about the need to stop illegal and unregulated fishing activities.

The minister said the government is taking steps to address these challenges and strengthen the fishery sector.

On this occasion, Singh launched a series of landmark initiatives and projects aimed at transforming the fisheries sector and strengthening India’s blue economy.

These included the launch of the 5th Marine Fisheries Census for data-driven policy-making and the National Plan of Action on Sharks for sustainable shark management.

He also launched India's endorsement of the Regional Plan of Action on IUU (Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated) Fishing to prevent illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in the Bay of Bengal Region jointly in cooperation with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Maldives.

The minister launched the International Maritime Organisation-Food and Agricultural Organisation (IMO-FAO) GloLitter Partnership Project to combat marine plastic litter, and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for retrofitted LPG kits to promote energy-efficient, low-cost marine fishing fuels.

Additionally, the New Single Window System (NSWS) by the Coastal Aquaculture Authority was launched to enable online registration of coastal aquaculture farms. A signed MoU was also exchanged to implement a framework for the Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM), harnessing carbon-sequestering practices in the sector.

Speaking at the event, Manuel Barange, ADG and Director Fisheries Division FAO, Rome emphasised the global challenges of hunger and malnutrition, highlighting the need for innovative solutions to feed a growing population.

On this occasion, progressive states, Union Territories (UTs), districts, and individuals were honoured for their remarkable contributions to the growth of fisheries and aquaculture sector in India, an official statement said.

Kerala received the award for the Best Marine State, while Telangana was recognised as the Best Inland State.

Uttarakhand earned the title of Best Himalayan and Northeastern State, and Jammu & Kashmir was awarded Best Union Territory.

Among the districts, Kollam, Kerala won the Best Marine District award, Kanker in Chhattisgarh was named Best Inland District while Darrang in Assam, received the Best Himalayan and Northeastern District award and Kulgam in Jammu & Kashmir was honoured as the Best District in a Union Territory. PTI MJH MJH SHW