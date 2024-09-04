Need to bring startups to boost green hydrogen: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi: New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday stressed on the need to bring startups into the green hydrogen sector to bring new ideas and involve youth.

Addressing at a curtain raiser of 2nd International Conference on Green Hydrogen India 2024, Joshi said that there will be over 120 exhibitors in the event which is scheduled on September 11-13, 2024 in Delhi.

He said for pushing green hydrogen mission, we need to bring startups as it needs young blood and new ideas.

The event is to further green hydrogen mission for which government had allocated Rs 19,744 crore.

There will be over 120 stalls in the exhibition on product and technology on green hydrogen.

There will be 150-plus national and international speakers.

The European Union, Australia, Singapore and the Netherlands will be region of interest and there will be sessions on these.

The event is being organised by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy in association with Office of the Principal Scientists, Government of India.

The event partners are Ficci and Solar Energy Corporation of India.