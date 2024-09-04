Need to bring startups to boost green hydrogen, says renewable energy minister

New Delhi Sep 4 (PTI) New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday stressed on the need to bring startups into the green hydrogen sector to bring new ideas and involve youth.

Addressing at a curtain raiser of 2nd International Conference on Green Hydrogen India 2024, Joshi said that there will be over 120 exhibitors in the event which is scheduled on September 11-13, 2024 in Delhi.

He said for pushing green hydrogen mission, we need to bring startups as it needs young blood and new ideas.

The event is to further green hydrogen mission for which the government had allocated Rs 19,744 crore.

Joshi said that after the successful completion of the first edition of the International Conference on Green Hydrogen last year, we are presenting the second edition, and it is bigger this time, just like the ambition in the green hydrogen sector.

He said that 2,000 registrations have already taken place, and we are expecting over 6,000 registrations from international and national scientists, and 120+ exhibitors.

The minister highlighted several innovative components of the conference, including a Green Hydrogen Hackathon, GH2THON, a youth session, Green Hydrogen for Youth, and poster and quiz competitions.

These initiatives are designed to engage a wide range of participants and foster innovation in the field.

"Our GH2thon hackathon will challenge bright minds to develop solutions for the Green Hydrogen ecosystem. We are looking for innovative indigenous solutions to drive technological breakthroughs in the Green Hydrogen ecosystem of India. Whether it's enhancing energy efficiency, optimising the supply chain, or integrating hydrogen technology with existing infrastructure, your ideas can make a difference!" Joshi explained.

The #GH2thon Hackathon engaging students, researchers, entrepreneurs, and startups to develop innovative solutions for challenges in the green hydrogen sector offers a prize money of Rs 1.5 lakh to the winner, Rs 75, 000 to the first runner-up and Rs 50,000 to the second runner-up The Scientific Poster Competition Finals on Hydrogen & Fuel Cells Research scheduled for September 12 has attracted more than 100 abstracts. The competition offers prizes of Rs 50,000 for first place, Rs 30,000 for second, and Rs 20,000 for third.

Additionally, five finalist teams selected through an intense preliminary round, will compete for prizes of Rs 50,000, Rs 35,000, and Rs 15,000 for first, second, and third places, respectively, in the #ICGH2024 Green Hydrogen Quiz Finale.

Joshi further added, "We're particularly excited about the youth session, which will provide a platform for the next generation of renewable energy leaders to share their ideas and perspectives." The special session "Green Hydrogen for Youth" is slated for the second day of the conference, underlining the crucial role of young people in addressing climate change.

This session aims to engage and educate the student community about green hydrogen as the fuel of the future.

"We have invited brilliant global minds along with the national stakeholders to join us at ICGH-2024. This is an unparalleled opportunity to deepen our understanding about the Green Hydrogen landscape and engage with India''s rapidly growing Green Hydrogen sector and to contribute to shaping a sustainable energy future for our planet," Joshi said.

A highlight of the event will be the CEOs' Roundtable, to be held at The Ashok on September 11.

This will bring together CEOs and investors from leading companies in the green hydrogen space, fostering high-level dialogue on industry challenges and opportunities.

There will be over 120 stalls exhibiting products and technologies related to green hydrogen.

The event will host 150-plus national and international speakers.

The European Union, Australia, Singapore and the Netherlands will be region of interest, while the USA is the partner country for ICGH-2024 (International Conference On Green Hydrogen).

The event is being organised by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy in association with Office of the Principal Scientists, Government of India.

The event partners are Ficci and Solar Energy Corporation of India. PTI KKS HVA