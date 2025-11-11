Need to create affordable home care model for senior citizens: VK Paul

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) NITI Aayog member (Health) VK Paul on Tuesday called upon the government and private sector to collectively create an affordable home care model for senior citizens.

Speaking at the CII Annual Health Summit here, he emphasised the possibility of a system where resources are periodically provided to guide the implementation of such models.

Paul noted that the model could combine the concepts of traditional medicine with modern telemedicine and technology to enhance home care.

"Such models should aim to provide high-quality, comprehensive care from the comfort of home, especially in critical conditions," he added.

He also sought to focus on the need to address specific issues related to women's health within such models, emphasising the importance of sensitivity and additional care requirements for women.

Paul noted that affordability must be the key for such models, ensuring they are accessible to all.

Earlier speaking at the event, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said the government is working towards a goal to create a predictive, preventive and participatory health system by 2047.

She noted that the government has brought in various schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) initiative, which has been able to support 10.5 crore hospitalisations so far. PTI MSS SHW