Need to diversify coffee plantation in different states: Commerce Secy

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Coffee is mainly grown in three states -- Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala -- but more needs to be done to take the plantation to different parts of the country, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Wednesday.

He said consumption of coffee is growing in India and to cater to the demand, production needs to be diversified.

"More needs to be done to take coffee plantation to different parts of the country," he said at a Coffee Board event here.

Agrawal emphasised the need for greater diversification in the area of coffee cultivation.

He said with a fast-rising middle class, increased domestic consumption of coffee is only a matter of time.

The commerce secretary further observed that value addition in coffee is taking place, with new entrepreneurs entering the sector in areas such as instant coffee and specialty coffee.

He also underlined the need to continue innovating and adding value, pointing out that India, being a land of spices, has immense opportunities to innovate with coffee.

He stressed apart from exporting coffee, it is also important to work on "Brand India" and position the country strongly in the global market. PTI RR TRB