Need to ensure tea quality: FSSAI

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Food regulator FSSAI on Saturday stressed the need to ensure the quality of tea, saying pesticides should not exceed the maximum residue limit prescribed by it.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in association with the TEA Board conducted a consultative meeting in Kolkata on October 7, 2023, with all stakeholders, including TEA research associations, TEA industries, planters and growers to review the widespread concern on the quality and safety of tea.

FSSAI CEO G Kamala Vardhana Rao emphasised the shared responsibility of all the stakeholders towards ensuring the safety of tea, the regulator said in a statement.

He briefed on Food Safety Standards and Regulations (FSSR).

The CEO highlighted that "tea shall be free from the extraneous matter, added colouring matter and harmful substances".

Pesticides in tea shall not exceed the maximum residue limits (MRL) prescribed in FSSR.

The flavoured tea manufacturers should register themselves with the Tea Board before marketing flavoured tea, the regulator said.

In the meeting, the prevalence of pesticide residues in tea leaves and the mode of entry of these pesticides were discussed.

Stakeholders exchanged their views on harmonisation of MRLs of pesticide residues in FSSR, default MRL for non-permitted pesticides and other contaminants, testing frequency and methodology.

Tea Board in association with FSSAI will devise a campaign calendar for creating awareness of the compliance and quality control measures and strategies for pesticide management and to train and educate farmers/workers. PTI MJH BAL BAL