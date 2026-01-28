Need to establish national platform to democratise innovations across sectors

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) There is a need to establish a national innovations platform entailing presence of startups and funding entities to democratise innovation across sectors like health, agriculture, Wadhwani Innovation Network Managing Director Shirshendu Mukherjee said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Health of India Summit 2026 here, he noted that the platform emphasises strong validation through clinical trials and other methods to ensure the credibility of innovations.

"In this platform lot of stakeholders can join and we can democratise innovation so that it is not in one lab so everybody can join it and find out solutions. Innovations can't be just stored in labs," Mukherjee stated.

"What we are suggesting is that all innovators, all funders, can join together and create a national innovation platform to take it forward," he added.

It would cater to all sectors including health and agriculture, he noted.

The initiative is being led by the Wadhwani Foundation, with plans to involve more organizations across cities gradually, Mukherjee said.

"We are speaking to lot of innovators," he said.

He also noted that government participation would also be critical especially in the health sector.

"The platform aims to foster a collaborative environment for innovation, with a focus on practical applications and broad accessibility," Mukherjee said.

Wadhwani Foundation is a not-for-profit tech organisation.