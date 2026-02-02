Need to fight myths around processed food via science-based communication: Paswan

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Union Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan on Monday stressed on the need to counter myths and misinformation related to processed foods items through science-based communication.

According to an official statement, Paswan chaired the second meeting of a committee constituted to counter misleading publicity related to processed foods.

The meeting was attended by committee members, senior officials, industry leaders and representatives of industry associations.

Addressing the meeting, Paswan noted that food processing is critical for food safety, nutrition, reduction of wastage and enhancement of farmers' incomes.

He stressed that "myths and misinformation surrounding processed foods must be actively addressed through science-based communication, transparency and responsible engagement".

He emphasised on using social media influencers, digital platforms and other mass communication channels, along with collective stakeholder responsibility, to build a balanced public narrative.

He said there is a need to ensure that correct and credible information on food processing reaches every citizen.

Food Processing Secretary Avinash Joshi outlined the actions taken since the previous meeting, including stakeholder consultations, expert review and nationwide outreach of approved FAQs.

He reiterated the need for coordinated stakeholder efforts to strengthen informed public discourse.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, along with heads and senior representatives from key regulatory and technical institutions such as the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management.

Ranjit Punhani, Chief Executive Officer, FSSAI, was also present in the meeting.

Leading industry associations, including FICCI, CII, ASSOCHAM, AIFPA, AFSTI and FSNM, as well as senior executives from major food processing companies, too, attended the meeting. PTI MJH TRB