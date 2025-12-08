Need to have parity btw domestic, export mkts for corrosion protection in cars

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) There is a need to have parity between domestic and export markets when it comes to offering corrosion protection for cars, according to industry experts.

Currently, vehicles manufactured in India for export markets receive significantly stronger corrosion protection compared to those sold domestically.

Cars made in India and shipped to Europe, Japan, North America and Africa typically feature 70 per cent or more galvanised steel and are backed by 6-12-year anti-corrosion warranties, the experts noted.

In contrast, most mass-market cars sold in India offer minimal galvanisation and almost no corrosion warranty at all.

Citing studies, industry experts estimate that rust-related damage costs the country nearly 5 per cent of GDP annually -- over USD 100 billion -- affecting vehicles, infrastructure and industrial systems.

For ordinary car owners, the impact appears in rising repair bills, rapid structural deterioration and reduced resale value, often within just a few monsoons.

Sector experts noted that galvanising a vehicle adds less than 0.1 per cent to its cost but can prevent thousands of rupees in repairs.

Skipping galvanisation, they say, only shifts the burden onto consumers.

Safety is another escalating concern with nearly 70 per cent of a vehicle's structure made of steel, corrosion can weaken chassis components, suspension mounts and structural joints, undermining designed crash performance.

On the matter, India Lead Zinc Development Association (ILZDA) Executive Director L Pugazhenthy said zinc-coated steel sheets can protect the car bodies against rusting.

"Exported Indian cars have zinc-coated steel bodies; why not pass on the same benefit to domestic car owners also? Thereby maintaining the aesthetics and the new look of the vehicle. Consumers all over the world look for very similar benefits and satisfaction levels," he noted.

India's Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) and Bureau of Indian Standards currently do not prescribe corrosion resistance levels or galvanisation percentages for passenger vehicles. PTI MSS MSS SHW