Need to preserve traditional seeds as well as promote new varieties: Agri minister Chouhan

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday stressed on the need to strike a balance between preserving traditional seeds and promoting new high-yielding varieties.

The minister participated in 'Plant Genome Saviour Awards Ceremony', celebrating the Silver Jubilee of the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights (PPV & FRA) Act, 2001 and the 21st Foundation Day of the PPV & FRA, held here, according to an official statement.

Chouhan commended the authority for its achievements over the past two decades.

"Many indigenous crop varieties are vital for nutrition and ecological balance," he said.

The minister said that several traditional varieties were on the verge of extinction, and it was through the dedication of farmers that these seeds have been preserved.

Under the PPV & FRA Act, the government provides financial incentives of up to Rs 15 lakh to promote the conservation of seed varieties.

"Seed is the biggest capital of a farmer. It is our fundamental right. While promoting new and high-yielding varieties is essential, preserving traditional seeds is equally important. There must be a balance between the two," Chouhan said.

Chouhan said that new suggestions received from various stakeholders will be considered and incorporated into future amendments of the PPV & FRA Act, wherever necessary.

He expressed concern that awareness of the PPV & FRA Act among farmers remains limited.

"Even today, many farmers are unaware of the Act's benefits. There are procedural complexities in registration that must be simplified. We also need to enhance transparency and ensure that the real benefits reach the grassroots," he said.

Chouhan emphasised on creation of a robust scientific database to preserve knowledge of indigenous varieties.

He felicitated select farmer awardees from across the country for their outstanding contributions to seed conservation and biodiversity.

Among the awardees were the Community Seed Bank of Telangana, Shiksha Niketan of Purba Bardhaman, West Bengal, Mithilanchal Makhana Producers' Association, CRS-Na Dihing Tenga Unyan Committee of Assam, Bhupendra Joshi of Uttarakhand, T Joseph of Kerala, Lakshan Pramanik, Ananthamurthy J, Nakul Singh of Bihar, and Narendra Singh of Uttarakhand, among others from various categories.

Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary highlighted conservation work is progressing rapidly.

Minister of State for Agriculture Ramnath Thakur underlined the importance of conserving seeds of traditional crops such as 'madua' (finger millet).

He asked the authority to undertake more proactive measures in this regard and also drew attention to the medicinal value of several indigenous crop species, calling for their preservation and research-based promotion. PTI MJH HVA