Need to raise maize yields to meet demand for ethanol production: NITI Aayog member

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand on Wednesday stressed on the need to increase maize yields to meet the demand for ethanol production.

Addressing a workshop on maize here, Chand said that achieving the higher maize productivity is crucial for increasing the maize production in the country, as per an official statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Agriculure Secretary Manoj Ahuja emphasised the pivotal role of the private sector in formulating progressive strategies for the maize sector, positioning maize as the crop of opportunity.

He also stressed on adoption of high-yielding seed varieties, cluster demonstration, procurement policy, and the necessity for the industry to collaborate with farmers for propelling maize production and ensuring better remuneration for farmers.

Special Chief Secretary in the Punjab government K A P Sinha mentioned about challenges related to diversifying from paddy/wheat to maize in the state.

He stressed the need for infrastructure, machinery, incentives to farmers, and procurement at MSP to enable the maize production ecosystem.

The representatives of All India Distillers Association (AIDA) and the National Seed Association of India (NSAI) also presented their perspectives on maize to ethanol production and the role of the private sector in supporting the ecosystem.

The country's annual maize production was 34.61 million tonne in 2022-23 crop year (July-June), as per the official data.

In view of fall in sugarcane production, the government is pushing for more grain-based ethanol production, particularly from maize. PTI LUX RAM