Need to revive traditional practices that show respect to animals: Parshottam Rupala

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala on Wednesday called for traditional practices that show respect and attachment towards the animals.

"There are many traditions related to animals in the country which are valuable to society," Rupala said at an event to mark World Animal Day.

Terming cows as the backbone of the country's rural economy, the minister batted for the need for better utilisation of the bye-products of cow dung and "panchgavya".

Rupala gave away awards at the event organised by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), a statutory body of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, an official statement said.

Addressing the event, Minister of State of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Sanjeev Balyan, said the balance between human and animals is crucial and "we have to think about the co-existence of both in society".

He said some organisations are doing good work for animals and called upon the need to take it to the villages.

On the issue of stray animals, he said this is the responsibility of the entire society and sought public cooperation to deal with the matter. PTI AO TRB TRB