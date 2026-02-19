Need to solve governance, human impact and cyber security as AI accelerates: Nikesh Arora

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) As Artificial Intelligence accelerates faster, the need is to solve the problems of governance, accountability, human impact and cyber security, Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora said on Thursday.

Striking a note of confidence, Arora also said that he was deeply optimistic about addressing these issues considering the unparalleled strength and progress that has happened in recent years.

While there is increasing use of AI in different areas, there are also concerns around ethical and transparency issues in terms of implementing the technology.

"AI is accelerating faster than our institutions, our governance frameworks and even our intuition... this widening gap, if not handled right, is going to become a tangible threat to national security, economic stability and social cohesion, making it a defining challenge of our era," Arora said.

Speaking at a session of the AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital, the Palo Alto Networks Chairman and CEO mentioned that the issues should be solved for inclusion, trust and safety while continuing to make advancements in AI.

"I would say at the current moment, the balance is tilted, not in the favour of trust, inclusions, security. It's actually tilted in the favour of speed," Arora said.

Palo Alto Networks is a cyber security firm.

"We have to solve the problem of governance and accountability. We have to solve the problem of social and human impact, and we have to solve the problem of cyber security or safety as you build this AI model. However, despite the complexities challenge, I remain deeply optimistic. I think this optimism is because of the unparalleled strength and progress we've seen," he said.

According to him, India has already shown the world what is possible when innovation is paired with inclusion through digital public infrastructure systems like Aadhaar and UPI.

Such developments demonstrate how technology deployed with public good in mind and scaled across a vast population can leapfrog traditional development methodologies. "I hope we can apply the same energy in India to solving the problem of AI, to make it more inclusive, more fair, more social, more trustworthy," he said.